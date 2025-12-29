Delhi eyes IIT Kanpur for AI-led pollution fight

New Delhi: Signalling a shift towards science-led governance in Delhi’s fight against air pollution, the city government is exploring a collaboration with IIT Kanpur to develop an AI-enabled decision support system aimed at tackling pollution at its source rather than relying on broad, reactive measures. The initiative reflects a move towards data-driven, year-round pollution control backed by real-time evidence and institutional accountability.

The Delhi government is preparing a comprehensive clean air strategy that integrates advanced technology, coordinated governance and continuous monitoring. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the proposed collaboration would help authorities move beyond seasonal responses to pollution. “Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, we are ensuring that Delhi’s fight against pollution must be scientific, sustained and strategic. We are moving towards a model where decisions are driven by real-time data, source identification and measurable outcomes, not reactive measures,” he said.

The collaboration with IIT Kanpur is expected to focus on hyperlocal source apportionment using sensor-based monitoring, satellite data and artificial intelligence. This will allow authorities to identify precise pollution contributors, such as dust, transport, industry and waste burning, and enable

targeted interventions instead of citywide averages and blanket bans.

Emphasising the need for long-term planning, Sirsa said, “Pollution control cannot be seasonal. Delhi needs a 365-day action framework that combines technology, governance and enforcement, working in complete coordination backed by data driven decision-making.”

He added that a shared data platform across departments and NCR districts would ensure faster and more effective action. “When every agency works from the same scientific evidence, action becomes

faster, sharper and more effective. This is how we are aiming to transformation Delhi from firefighting to actual prevention,” the minister noted.

Alongside planning, enforcement continued at scale. In the last 24 hours, authorities inspected 250 small and 92 large construction sites, swept over 6,000 km of roads, sprinkled 1,694 km, issued more than 7,000 vehicular pollution challans, decongested 41 traffic points and resolved 58 public complaints.

Reiterating its commitment, the Delhi government said detailed plans for the IIT Kanpur collaboration will be shared after formal deliberations, as it works towards ensuring cleaner air through science, evidence and accountability.