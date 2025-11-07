Delhi extends Mukhyamantri Khel Prothsahan Yojana benefits to National School Games participants

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s young athletes who participated in the 68th National School Games will now be eligible for financial and training support under the Mukhyamantri Khel Prothsahan Yojana (MKPY), officials said on Thursday.

According to a statement, the scheme, launched by the Delhi government in July, aims to encourage budding and elite sportspersons by providing them with training support, participation assistance, and rewards for their achievements in national and international tournaments.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Thursday said that school-level sportspersons who participated in the 68th National School Games in April 2025 are eligible for benefits under the scheme.

Eligible sportspersons can apply online for the scheme through DoE’s sports portal. A hard copy of the application, along with the required documents, must also be submitted at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Model Town by November 17, it stated.

Under the programme, school-level sportspersons can receive up to Rs 5 lakh per year for expenses such as coaching, equipment, travel, and nutrition, while elite athletes can get up to Rs 20 lakh annually.

Medical insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh for school students and Rs 10 lakh for elite athletes will also be provided.

The government said that athletes who win medals in national or international events will receive cash incentives based on their level of performance.

However, no cash reward will be given for ranking tournaments or events with fewer than five participating countries.

The initiative is part of the Delhi government’s effort to create a strong sports ecosystem in the city and to ensure talented players receive both recognition and the resources they need to excel.