Delhi extends bus route 7701A to AIIMS–CAPFIMS to boost last-mile connectivity

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has approved the extension of bus route 7701A from South Asian University to AIIMS–CAPFIMS in Maidan Garhi, strengthening last-mile connectivity for commuters in the Chhattarpur–Maidan Garhi belt. The move follows a request from the institute, which flagged the need for dependable transport options, especially during early morning and late evening hours, to ensure staff safety.

Route 7701A currently operates between Chhattarpur Metro Station and South Asian University with four morning and four evening trips. With the new extension of around 1.5 km in each direction, the route will now serve AIIMS–CAPFIMS using the same schedule. Services will continue via Chhattarpur Mandir, Chhattarpur Village, Chhattarpur Extension, Nanda Hospital, Satbari Crossing and South Asian University before reaching the newly added terminal.

Officials said the extension will directly benefit staff, students, patients and visitors travelling between the metro network and the medical institute. It is expected to reduce reliance on informal transport and eliminate the need to walk the hilly stretch leading to the hospital campus. The Transport Department described the decision as part of the government’s broader efforts to improve multimodal connectivity and rationalise Delhi’s bus routes.

“Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, we are committed to strengthening last-mile connectivity across Delhi,” the Transport Department said, adding that the extension ensures “safer, reliable and more accessible transport for all commuters in the region.”

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the move marks “another milestone” in the government’s route rationalisation drive, improving access for “staff, students and patients” in the Chhattarpur–Maidan Garhi area.