Delhi excise case: AAP’s Sanjay Singh urges court for bail

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, on Wednesday urged a court here to grant him bail, claiming he was not a flight risk, had deep roots in society and there was no allegation against him of influencing the witnesses. Singh’s counsel made the submission before Special Judge M K Nagpal during the hearing of his bail application.

The court, meanwhile, allowed an application filed by Singh seeking its permission to put his signature on certain documents authorising his lawyer to represent him in a defamation case in Guwahati. During the hearing on the bail application, senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Singh, said, ‘I am not a flight risk, have roots in society, and for 15 months there was no allegation of my interfering or influencing in the probe by either ED or the CBI.’The counsel said since the supplementary complaint (ED’s equivalent of a charge sheet) against Singh has already been filed, there was some kind of finality regarding collection of evidence which should be the basis for granting him bail.The counsel said Singh was neither an accused, was never arrested, or charge- sheeted in predicate offence being probed by the CBI.