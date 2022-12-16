Delhi EOW arrest man for cheating

New Delhi: The EOW of the Delhi Police arrested a scammer who cheated several youngsters on the pretext of getting jobs in the Merchant Navy, the officials informed on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Akash Thakur aka Abhinav Verma aka Rahul aka Abhay Verma, a native of Bihar's Jahanabad.



According to the DCP EOW Jitendra Kumar Meena, a complaint was registered under sections of cheating against M/s Ocean Galaxy Marine Private Limited on May 21, 2021. It was alleged that its director Akash Thakur took money from the complainants on the false promise of getting them jobs in Merchant Navy. Around 30 victims paid between Rs 3 to 4 lakh each.

"Some complainants alleged that the accused company's director took the money but the job was not provided to them whereas others alleged that the job provided was not as promised", Meena said.

During the investigation, it was found that after taking money the accused absconded. He was declared a proclaimed person and was evading arrest. With the help of local intelligence, it came to notice that he had shifted and was running a tour and travel office in the name of 'Dhanlaxmi' at Vipin Garden, Delhi. On the information, he was apprehended on Wednesday, Meena confirmed.

DCP EOW further said that accused was recruited in Merchant Navy in 2008 as cadet. However, he left in 2014 as Third Officer. Thereafter, he shifted to Delhi and started the work of Tour & Travels. In 2019, he opened a consultancy company M/s Crown Marine Management Private Ltd. at Dwarka Sec-11, Delhi. He did not have a license from the Director General of Shipping, Ministry of Shipping.

Later, he purchased another company M/s Ocean Galaxy Marine Private Limited, which had a license of DG Shipping and started to work from District Centre Janakpuri, Delhi. M/s Ocean Galaxy Marine Private Limited through its director Akash Thakur took money from the complainants.