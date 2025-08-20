Delhi Education Minister orders action to address waterlogging in schools

New Delhi: Taking suo motu cognisance of severe waterlogging in several schools, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday directed concerned departments to take immediate measures to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The minister said schools in Nithari, Kirari, Molarband and Madanpur Khadar were among the worst affected during the recent monsoon, with waterlogging disrupting classes and creating health and safety risks.

"Negligence of previous governments has worsened the condition of schools, putting the safety of young children at serious risk," Sood said.

He directed officials to carry out urgent measures such as mosquito-control spraying, deployment of additional pumps, silt removal and cleanliness drives.

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), the problem of waterlogging in Nithari schools has persisted for more than a decade.

Despite repeated communication with the Public Works Department (PWD) and other agencies, no permanent drainage system was set up, the department said.

The minister pointed out that in several schools the ground level is lower than the surrounding areas, causing rainwater to accumulate rapidly on campuses.

"Even light rainfall leads to a miserable condition in these schools, and it is the children who are forced to suffer," he said.

Sood added that Kirari MLA Anil Jha had also raised concerns about the poor condition of schools in his constituency, further highlighting the need for urgent intervention.

He said instructions had been issued to PWD, Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Control, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to prepare a phased strategy for tackling waterlogging, improving drainage systems, strengthening school infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted functioning of schools in the future.