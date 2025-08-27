Delhi education minister Ashish Ssood today attended teachers’ felicitation ceremony

New Delhi : Delhi’s Education Minister Shri Ashish Sood today attended the Teachers’ Felicitation Ceremony organized by the Child Education Society at Bal Bharti School, Pusa Road, as the Chief Guest. The event was also graced by Padma Shri Anand Kumar (Super 30), along with the school’s executive members, principals, and students. The Minister described Shri Anand Kumar as a source of special inspiration and said that his life’s work is a living example of the vital contribution of teachers.

On this occasion, Shri Sood said that the dream of a Developed India cannot be realized without the penance, dedication, and guidance of teachers. Over time, the challenges for teachers have also evolved. He also said that From Operation Blackboard to the introduction of computers and now artificial intelligence, the field of education has seen significant transformation. Today we speak of AI-based education, but the core purpose of education remains the same to enhance the mental, intellectual, and emotional capacities of students.

He clarified that the Delhi Government considers both private and government schools as its own. There is no conflict or confrontation with private schools. However, to safeguard the interests of middle-class parents, it was necessary to implement the Fee Regulation Law, which the government has enforced.

The Minister also stated that the Delhi Government is working at multiple levels to fulfill its commitment of making Delhi’s government schools world-class. This year 75 CM Shree Schools are being established by the Delhi Government incorporating advanced technologies. These schools will feature an Abdul Kalam Language Lab, AI-enabled smart classes, AI-based attendance systems, science laboratories, interactive panels, along with other essential and modern facilities.

He emphasized that technology cannot be ignored; instead, it must be harnessed to move society and the nation forward. Speaking about artificial intelligence, he said that the Successful application of AI is the key to a successful society. If we use it meaningfully, it will make our day-to-day lives more advanced.

Shri Sood said that within the next two to three years, Delhi’s government schools will become capable of competing with private schools. Education Minister also said that the government is making continuous efforts to upgrade government schools. Many successful people have emerged from government schools in the past because their quality of teaching and teachers used to be excellent. But in the last 27 years, the decline in government schools has set our students back by many years,

The Minister highlighted that currently, nearly 18 lakh students study in government schools in Delhi, and about the same number in private schools. He affirmed that Our goal is that no matter where a child studies, whether in a government or private school, they should have access to world-class education and equal opportunities.

Shri Sood congratulated all the honored teachers and award recipients on the occasion.