Delhi education dept set to start robotics training programme for school teachers

New Delhi: In a significant move towards enhancing the quality of education in Delhi’s government schools, the Delhi Education Department is set to announce a comprehensive robotics training programme for teachers.



The workshop which is likely to start from October 9 will be part of a refresher programme and will involve teachers from 260 Delhi government schools.

This initiative aims to equip educators with the knowledge and skills necessary to guide students in robotics projects and curriculum effectively.

The training will be conducted in a hybrid mode, combining practical demonstrations with informative videos, ensuring that teachers have the tools and expertise required to excel in the field of robotics.

The primary focus of the training is to provide teachers with a thorough understanding of foundational concepts in robotics. Teachers will also gain the technical knowledge needed to assist students in robotics projects and curriculum. A demonstration will be conducted to reinstall robotics labs in one of the selected schools, and high-quality informative videos of the entire process will be accessible through a dedicated YouTube channel.

An official from the Delhi Education Department, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated, “Through this refresher programme, we aim to equip our teachers with the knowledge and skills required to guide students in robotics projects and curriculum effectively. The training, conducted in a hybrid mode, will offer both practical demonstrations and informative videos, ensuring that teachers have the tools they need to excel in this field.”

To further support the schools, a dedicated helpdesk (technical) will provide both online and offline assistance for the installation process. Cluster-based training will be provided in cases where the robotics labs are not functional.

The curriculum of the training program covers various aspects of robotics, including series and parallel circuits, cart assembly, movement practice, introduction to Arduino and its specifications, working principles of ultrasonic sensors, and the fundamentals of the Bluetooth module. Arduino, a company known for its electronic products, enables technologists to create devices that can interact with the physical world.

“The goal is to improve the overall quality of STEM education in Delhi government schools by familiarising teachers with Arduino and fundamental robotics concepts,” the official asserted.

“We are committed towards enhancing the quality of education in Delhi’s government schools. Training teachers in robotics is a step towards preparing our students for a technologically advanced future,” he added.