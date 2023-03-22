Delhi Education Dept, DCPCR to constitute joint panel for hassle-free EWS admissions

New Delhi: To remove any hassle in the process of EWS admissions in entry classes and to avoid any inconvenience to the parents and children allotted seats in the draw, the Directorate of Education has chalked out a 4-point action plan on the directions of Education Minister Atishi.



The action plan was discussed during a high-level meeting where Atishi instructed the officials that the EWS admissions for this session be done in a smooth manner. She also gave strict directions that private schools should not be allowed to act arbitrarily.

As per the 4-point action plan, a joint committee of the Education Department and DCPCR will monitor the entire admission process to make it hassle-free.

A nodal officer will be appointed in every district, who will receive complaints and resolve the issue and submit a weekly report to the Education Minister. This process will be personally monitored by the Education Minister. Further, regular SMS will be sent by the education department to the parents to give updates and information related to admission. And lastly, weekly tracking of the admission will be done at headquarter level.

Along with this, the Education Minister said that all nodal officers must ensure on-spot redressal of complaints regarding EWS admissions from schools under their jurisdiction. Schools showing any kind of indifference in giving admission to selected children will not be tolerated and serious action will be taken against them.

In this session, the Education Department is closely monitoring the schools against which complaints were reported last year.

Atishi said that the Delhi government has a transparent selection process for EWS admissions. If any of the schools show indifference to the selected students, action will be taken against them. This year the Education Department has also made complete preparations to crack down on the schools which are not taking EWS admissions seriously. In today’s meeting, the department also shared its blueprint regarding this with the Education Minister.