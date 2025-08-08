Delhi eases land registration rules

New Delhi: In a major step to simplify land-related procedures, the Delhi government has announced the abolition of the mandatory requirement for No Objection Certificates (NOC) and Land Status Reports (LSR) in most land registration cases. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the reform aims to improve “Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business” across the Capital.

Announcing the decision, CM Gupta said, “People have had to wait in long queues for NOCs, causing avoidable inconvenience. This reform is intended to eliminate such redundant requirements.” She explained that citizens often faced delays at the Patwari, Tehsildar, SDM, and DM offices, even in cases where the documentation was not legally required. Under the new system, NOCs and LSRs will only be required in specific cases falling under Section 8 of the Delhi Lands (Restrictions on Transfer) Act, 1972, and Section 30 of the East Punjab Holdings (Consolidation and Prevention of Fragmentation) Act, 1948.