Delhi discoms advise caution while flying kites ahead of I-Day

New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day and Rakshabandhan, Delhi’s discoms issued an advisory urging people not to use metal-coated manjha for flying kites, an official statement said on Tuesday. Two discoms (electricity distribution companies) — BSES and Tata Power — advised consumers not to use metal-coated manjha for flying kites as it can conduct electricity.

Tata Power has advised consumers to not use the metal thread. It said, “We request customers to use kite string made of cotton or any other natural fiber instead of the metal-coated thread, as per govt regulations, and be mindful of the electrical network.”