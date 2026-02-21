Delhi discom showcases its ‘digital twin of power distribution network’ at AI Summit

NEW DELHI: Power discom BSES has showcased its innovation ‘Digital Twin of a Power Network’ that serves as a ‘Google map’ of the electricity distribution network, enabling real-time monitoring and automatic fault restoration.



The AI-based innovation has been introduced in parts of Janakpuri falling under BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) distribution area, said a BSES official.

Much like “Google maps for electricity”, the Digital Twin allows engineers to monitor outages, forecast potential equipment failures and simulate contingencies through an interactive dashboard.

Its AI-driven analytics support automated fault restoration, significantly reducing outage durations and enhancing overall system

reliability, he said.

By integrating supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), geographical information system (GIS) and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, SAP systems and smart meters into a unified digital ecosystem, the platform gives engineers real-time view of power flows across any area, he said.

At the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, BSES is offering a glimpse into the future of power distribution. Through a live demonstration of its Digital Twin of Network among other AI technologies, the utility is showcasing how artificial intelligence and advanced digital technologies are reshaping power management in the national capital, he said. BRPL has deployed India’s first large-scale, real-time Digital Twin of a power distribution network in parts of its Janakpuri Division that will be further expanded, he said.

It also helps track and curb power theft, optimise load management and improve grid resilience.

Globally, similar digital twin systems have enabled utilities to cut operational costs by 2-4 per cent and reduce supply restoration times by up to 20 per cent, highlighting the transformative potential of this innovation for Delhi’s power sector, the BSES official said.

Soon the Digital Twin will be rolled out in the entire Janakpuri division, making it Delhi’s first fully digitised and live-monitored power distribution division, he said.

BSES upgraded power infrastructure in Janakpuri, shifting overhead cables underground in a C4E Block pilot. Around 400 meters were renovated, cement poles replaced, and 17 feeder pillars added with intelligent monitoring for faster fault detection and restoration.