Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens: Milestone, says CM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, a major infrastructure project built at an estimated cost of Rs 12,000 crore, on the birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined the event virtually and termed the occasion a significant milestone in the Capital’s growth story.



Highlighting the impact of the project, Gupta said, “Under PM Narendra Modi Ji’s leadership, Delhi is witnessing a transformation, with infrastructure getting a fresh momentum.” She added that the expressway would accelerate connectivity and contribute to the broader vision of a developed India.

Describing the project beyond its physical infrastructure, the Chief Minister said, “The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway represents a new confluence of development and faith.” She noted that the corridor connects Delhi with Uttarakhand, often referred to as Devbhoomi, enhancing both economic activity and spiritual tourism.

The expressway is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from around 6-7 hours to nearly 2-2.5 hours, offering major relief to commuters. Officials said the project will also boost tourism and regional development along the route.

Gupta pointed out that infrastructure development in the capital has gained pace, with projects worth nearly Rs 1.25 lakh crore currently underway under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. She also highlighted the expansion of India’s highway network, noting that expressways and high-speed corridors now exceed 3,000 km, while the national highway network has grown to nearly 1,46,000 km.

Referring to coordinated governance, she said better synergy between the Centre and Delhi government is accelerating development. “The Rs 12,000-crore expressway gives a fresh push to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and marks a major milestone in Delhi’s growth,” she said. The Chief Minister reiterated that Delhi continues to advance in infrastructure, education and healthcare, expressing confidence that the city will achieve new milestones under the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.