Delhi decks up for Navratri, Durga Puja

New Delhi: From Kashmere Gate’s century-old puja to the themed pandals of Chittaranjan Park, Delhi has welcomed Navratri and Durga Puja with prayer, rhythm of dhols and festive foods.

Footfalls across major pandals have already touched thousands daily, with devotees pouring in for rituals, and cultural events, various pandal organisers across the city said.

Now in its 112th year, at the Timarpur and Civil Lines Puja Samity, the theme “Peace Through Strength” draws inspiration from the imagery of Nataraj and Buddha. The pandal features artistic installations, live performances, and exhibits focusing on literacy and discipline. Organisers said the concept resonates with the triumph of good over evil, and draws a symbolic connection

with Operation Sindoor, honouring India’s soldiers. “Just like Maa Durga brought peace after defeating demon Mahishasura, our soldiers fight to maintain peace in our country,” Sukhanshu Chatterjee, president of the Samity said.

In CR Park, which hosts four pandals, the most in the city draws huge crowds. The Cooperative Ground puja, celebrating its 50th year, has designed the pandal to look like Jaisalmer’s Golden Fort and themed it on Satyajit Ray’s film “Sonar Kella”.

“I’ve been going to the Cooperative Ground puja pandal for more than 20 years. No matter how busy life gets, I always make time for it. The ambience, the music, the lights, it just brings peace,” said Ankita Dey, a Delhi resident who has been staying in the city for the past seven years.

The B Block puja, also in its golden jubilee year, has chosen “Mati” (mother soil) as its theme. The pandal features traditional village architecture, with bamboo structures, mud walls, and clay idol work by artisans from West Bengal.

“I came here with my grandparents as a child,” said Amrita, another resident of the city. “There’s something grounding about the place, the food, the dhaak, the rituals, it is something that I want my children to experience as well,” she said.

This year at the Kali Mandir Ground puja, organised by the CR Park Durga Puja Samiti, the Durga idol is crafted entirely from clay brought from the Ganga in Mayapur. The pandal itself is built using bamboo, fabric, and eco-friendly materials.

The celebrations include clay modelling workshops and artisan exhibits running throughout the week.

“Pre-puja festivities began on September 1. We have also set up stalls selling handlooms and handicrafts made by female artisans to support local communities,” said Prodip Ganguly, vice-president of the committee. Among the many craftsmen who return to Delhi

each year for the pujas is Gobindo, an idol-maker from West Bengal with more than 25 years of experience.