DELHI: Cyber Cell apprehends three for ₹2L digital arrest scam

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested three cyber fraudsters for cheating a graphic designer working with an MNC through a “digital arrest” scam.

The accused were identified as Tasim Ahmad (31) son of Kasim Ali resident of Mamour, Ahatmali Hall, Kairana, Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, Aman Sharma (29) son of Man Mohan Sharma resident of Mahavir Nagar, Krishna Park, Janakpuri East, New Delhi, and Dharmesh Chandulal Soni (48) son of Chandulal Soni resident of Sundram city

Rajkot, Gujarat.

According to the police, the case came to light when a graphic designer from Mahavir Enclave, New Delhi, reported being cheated of Rs 2 lakh.

She had been deceived under the pretext of being implicated in drug (MDMA) smuggling via a FedEx parcel.

Fraudsters posing as Mumbai Crime Branch officials kept her “digitally arrested” for four hours, coercing her into transferring money.

The scam involved using a victim’s Aadhaar details and bank accounts to fabricate charges of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Victims were threatened with arrest and bank account freezes, forcing them to comply with the fraudsters’ demands.

The syndicate connected victims via Skype and instructed them to transfer money under the guise of resolving the issue.

Acting on the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the BNS Act.

A team led by Sub-Inspector Jagdeep Nara, under the supervision of ACP Devender Kumar Singh, investigated the money trail and

technical data.

They traced the funds to a mule account arranged by Dharmesh Soni in Gujarat, linked to the syndicate.

The team conducted raids across Shamli (Uttar Pradesh), Dehradun, and Rajkot, eventually apprehending the suspects. Three smartphones used in the crime were also recovered.

Dharmesh Soni, a former imitation jewelry trader facing financial distress, admitted to selling mule accounts for a commission. He supplied account kits to Aman Sharma via Tasim Ahmad.

The group used Telegram to coordinate with cross-border fraudsters, forwarding OTPs and siphoning off funds.

The police recovered three smartphones and traced multiple bank accounts used in the scam. The investigation is ongoing, with further arrests expected.