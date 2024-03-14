Delhi Customs arrest Nigerian national for alleged narcotics smuggling at IGI Airport

In a recent development at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), New Delhi, customs officers arrested a Nigerian national, Chukwudi Okafor (45), on suspicion of narcotics smuggling, the officials informed on Wednesday.

The arrest, made on Monday, followed Okafor’s peculiar behavior upon his arrival at Terminal-3 from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Officials noted his suspicious demeanor, prompting customs officers to

closely monitor his actions. Their vigilance paid off when Okafor attempted to bypass customs by crossing the green channel. Upon questioning, he confessed to ingesting capsules containing narcotic substances.

As per protocol, the suspect was promptly taken to Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, where under expert medical supervision, an ejection procedure was conducted over several days. The rigorous process led to the recovery of a staggering 71 capsules from Okafor’s body, containing approximately 1041 grams of a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine. The estimated value of the seized substance is around Rs 15.615 crore.

Authorities have seized both the suspected narcotics and the materials used for concealment under section 43(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Okafor, has been formally arrested on charges of violating various provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, under section 43(b).