Delhi: Crime Branch locates, rescues three missing minors

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch successfully located and rescued three missing or kidnapped minor girls in separate cases across Delhi and NCR.

The police were informed about the incident through the missing complaints registered at the different Police Stations. According to the police, the cases involved three missing girls reported in Delhi Police Stations at Mayur Vihar, Sun Light Colony, and Okhla Industrial Area.

Following diligent efforts, the AHTU teams tracked and rescued the minors from Partapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Panipat in Haryana, and Okhla Phase-I in Delhi, respectively.

The first case began when a 17-year-old girl went missing from her home in Mayur Vihar on April 23. Following a complaint lodged by her sister, a case was registered under Section 363 IPC.

A habeas corpus petition was subsequently filed, and the investigation was transferred to AHTU by the Delhi High Court.

Under the supervision of ACP Arun Chauhan, the team led by Inspector Mahinder Lal conducted technical analyses and raids in Partapgarh, resulting in the successful recovery of the girl.

In the second case, a 13-year-old girl from the Sun Light Colony area went missing after a disagreement with her parents.

The AHTU team, led by ACP Arun Chauhan and including SI Balraj and HC Amit, scoured multiple locations, including child homes and CCTV footage. Their efforts culminated in the girl’s rescue from Panipat, Haryana.

The third case involved a 15-year-old girl from the Okhla Industrial Area who had left her home in anger following a dispute with her guardians.

The AHTU team, supervised by ACP Arun Chauhan and led by Inspector Ina Kumari, combed through CCTV footage and conducted local inquiries in Okhla and Jaitpur. Their persistence paid off with the girl’s recovery from Okhla Vihar Phase-I in New Delhi.