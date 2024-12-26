Delhi Crime Branch arrests 114 hardened criminals this year

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a total of 114 hardened criminals in 2024, including 40 parole jumpers, 40 wanted offenders, an official said on Wednesday.

The other arrested criminals included 18 interim bail jumpers, nine proclaimed offenders, four carrying a reward on their head and three non-bailable warrant evaders, the officer added.

The Crime Branch is a dedicated unit of Delhi Police focused on apprehending hardened criminals and solving difficult cases registered at police stations.

“A year of tireless effort and precision, the Crime Branch adopted a multifaceted approach, combining advanced technological tools and traditional intelligence methods. With the use of technical surveillance, CDR and IPDR analysis, and informant networks, various dedicated teams traced and captured offenders who had evaded arrest for years,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva.

He added that among the arrested individuals, six had been absconding for over 10 years, three had evaded capture for 8 years, five had been on the run for 5 years, and 14 had been at large for 1–3 years.

Additionally, 60 individuals were apprehended within a year of their absconding.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia noted that the operations were not confined to Delhi but extended across India, highlighting the Crime Branch’s tenacity and capability to operate at a pan-India level.

Each arrest was the result of meticulous groundwork, including analysis of technical data, deployment of informants, and field operations in diverse locations, he said.