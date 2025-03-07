Delhi: Cricket betting racket busted, two bookies held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted a major cricket betting racket and arrested two bookies involved in illegal wagering on the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match between India and Australia.

The accused were identified as Parveen Kochhar (55) resident of Subhash Nagar, MCD West, Delhi. Sanjeev Kumar (55) resident of Subhash Nagar, Tagore Garden, Delhi.

According to the police, acting on intelligence received by SI Anuj Kumar, a raid was conducted on March 4, in Sector 23, Dwarka, by a team led by Inspector Rakesh Kumar under the supervision of ACP Umesh Barthwal.

The team found the accused live betting using laptops and mobile phones. The operation resulted in the seizure of 25 mobile phones, two laptops, an LED smart TV, notepads, a wooden box suitcase, and two Sony recorders.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used two methods for betting, online wagering through a “Master ID” purchased from a betting website, Lucky.com, and offline betting via direct calls.

Parveen Kochhar sold betting IDs, earning a 3 per cent commission. The racket, operating from rented premises, handled Rs 1.5 lakh per match. Kochhar and Kumar joined for financial gains.