Delhi Creates History: A Magnificent Celebration of Faith, Unity, and Harmony

Red Fort Becomes a Symbol of Spiritual Confluence—Hon’ble President, Home Minister, and Devotees from Across the Country Attend

On the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, Delhi witnessed a spiritual and historic moment that will be forever etched not only in the memory of the capital but across the entire nation. The Red Fort—where once the divine chapter of Guru Sahib’s sacrifice was written—was illuminated for the first time in such a grand display of devotion, reverence, and national unity.

The Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Draupadi Murmu, graced the historic event and paid her respects at Guru Sahib’s feet. Accompanying her were Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, and several other dignitaries. Government, administration, and devotees alike came together in a unified spirit to honor Guru Sahib’s teachings and serve humanity.

Over the three-day celebration, the presence of millions of devotees filled the Red Fort with spiritual energy. Sangat from across India participated in kirtans, Gurbani, discourses, and the grand Nagar Kirtan, creating an unparalleled sense of spiritual unity. Divine melodies resonating in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib, devoted sevadars engaged in selfless service, and the enthusiasm of the devotees together created an atmosphere of faith, service, and harmony that generations to come will remember.

During these three days, the Red Fort became not just a historic monument but a living center of humanity, courage, sacrifice, and spiritual harmony.





‘Shukrana’ in Amritsar—Chief Minister and Entire Cabinet Pay Homage at Shri Harmandir Sahib

Following the unprecedented success of the Red Fort congregation, Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, along with her entire cabinet, visited Shri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar. This visit was not a part of any formal program but a profound expression of gratitude, humility, and spiritual devotion in acknowledgment of Guru Sahib’s immense blessings.

The Chief Minister and her cabinet ministers bowed at the Darbar Sahib, offering heartfelt thanks to Guru Sahib. They also participated in sewa alongside the devotees and immersed themselves in the sacred environment, experiencing the same divinity and harmony that had defined the Red Fort congregation in Delhi.

CM Rekha Gupta said that the peaceful, disciplined, and deeply devoted gathering of millions of devotees over three days in Delhi was itself a reflection of Guru Sahib’s grace. She emphasized that the overwhelming devotion of the devotees deeply moved her, and this ‘Shukrana’ is a humble acknowledgment of that divine blessing.

The Chief Minister also announced that, on the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji’s 350th martyrdom year, the Delhi Government will organize numerous religious, cultural, and awareness programs throughout the year. These initiatives will include the publication of special books in schools, literary events, inspirational assemblies, and environmental projects such as the ‘Guru Tegh Bahadur Van,’ making this year a living tribute to Guru Sahib’s teachings.

This ‘Shukrana’ in Amritsar sent a message of spiritual unity and gratitude, not only for Delhi but for the entire nation.





Humility in Devotion, Strength in Leadership—CM Pays Heartfelt Tribute at Guru Sahib’s Feet

For Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the entire Red Fort congregation was not merely an administrative responsibility but a profound spiritual experience filled with devotion, service, and gratitude. Throughout the three days of the event, she personally attended the congregation—welcoming devotees, overseeing arrangements, and stepping in to assist wherever required. Witnessing the immense turnout of devotees, she was moved multiple times and remarked that this sight symbolized Guru Sahib’s boundless blessings and the devotees’ overwhelming love.

The Chief Minister described the Red Fort gathering as a historic privilege for Delhi, noting that for three days, the capital resonated with the divine sounds of Gurbani, Sants’ discourses, and Kirtan. Sharing her opinions, she said it felt as though the entire city was infused with spiritual energy, with the message of unity in diversity clearly visible everywhere.

She announced that this program on the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib is only the beginning. Over the coming year, the Delhi Government will organize special programs to disseminate Guru Sahib’s teachings, ideals, and sacrifices to every citizen. Inspirational books will be published for children, awareness initiatives will be conducted for youth, and a dedicated green space, the ‘Guru Tegh Bahadur Van,’ will be developed as a symbol of environmental conservation.

This confluence of devotion, service, and leadership made the event truly historic.