Delhi cracks down upon EWS treatment norms; Health Min warns of strict action

New Delhi: In a strong message to private hospitals across the capital, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has directed the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to ensure strict compliance with free treatment provisions for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) patients, warning that any negligence will invite action.

Issuing directions on March 5, the Minister instructed the DGHS to closely monitor identified private hospitals mandated to provide free treatment to eligible EWS beneficiaries. He emphasised that adherence to norms is non-negotiable and that patient care must not be compromised. “EWS patients must receive treatment with utmost priority. Any negligence in providing care will invite strict action,” Singh said.

Highlighting the government’s broader commitment, he added, “The Delhi Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is committed to ensuring equitable access to healthcare for every citizen. We will ensure strict monitoring of hospitals to verify that EWS patients are receiving timely treatment as mandated. If required, I will personally inspect hospitals and review their records to ensure full compliance.”

According to official data, between February 2025 and January 2026, a total of 8,74,867 patients received free OPD treatment and 57,102 patients availed IPD services under the EWS category in identified private hospitals. This marks a significant rise from 2024–25 (April 2024 to January 2025), when 7,23,271 OPD patients and 41,900 IPD patients were treated free of cost.

Currently, 56 identified private hospitals in Delhi are required to reserve 25 per cent of OPD services and 10 per cent of IPD beds for EWS patients. The annual income eligibility ceiling has also been increased from Rs 2.20 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, expanding access to more vulnerable families.

To enhance transparency, the government has launched an online portal showing real-time bed occupancy for EWS patients, along with a strengthened referral system and monitoring committee inspections.