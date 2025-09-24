Delhi cracks down on buses used for illegal goods transport

New Delhi: The Delhi government has raised alarms over the misuse of private and contract carriage buses for transporting goods without proper GST documentation, officials said. The practice, reportedly widespread around wholesale markets, allows traders to underreport sales and reduce tax liabilities, prompting authorities to step up enforcement.

Contract carriage buses, which are legally allowed to carry pre-booked passengers along fixed routes, are increasingly being used as unofficial cargo vehicles. In many cases, goods are moved without valid invoices or e-way bills, which are mandatory under GST rules for consignments exceeding Rs.50,000.

A senior official explained to a newspaper, “Using passenger buses to transport goods without the necessary documentation violates tax regulations. It undermines compliance and puts honest traders at a disadvantage.”

Officials pointed out that buses operating outside their permitted schedules as makeshift cargo carriers also create traffic bottlenecks and safety hazards. Major transit points such as Majnu Ka Tila, Akshardham Temple, ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Anand Vihar have been identified as hotspots for such activity, particularly on routes heading to northern and eastern states.

Enforcement, however, remains challenging. Stopping buses for inspection can disrupt schedules and inconvenience legitimate passengers, making targeted interventions necessary. “We cannot randomly halt buses without affecting commuters. That’s why operations will be intelligence-driven, focusing on vehicles suspected of transporting goods illegally,” said a transport department official. To tackle the issue, the transport department has announced joint operations with GST authorities and traffic police. Special enforcement teams are being set up to monitor key locations, intercept suspicious vehicles, and ensure adherence to permits and tax rules. Officials say these efforts aim to curb evasion while minimizing disruption to daily commuters.

Authorities stressed that the crackdown is not aimed at passenger services but at curbing the growing misuse of public transport infrastructure for commercial purposes. Violating traders and bus operators may face fines, permit suspension, and legal action. Coordinated inspections and intelligence-led operations aim to curb illegal goods movement and improve GST

compliance citywide.