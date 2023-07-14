Delhi CP visits flood-hit areas

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Thursday visited the Old Iron Bridge at Gandhi Nagar and took stock of the situation as parts of the national Capital were inundated by water from the Yamuna river that spilled onto the streets.

Arora visited the bridge and other places with Special Commissioner (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak, Joint Commissioner (East) Chhaya Sharma, Deputy Commissioner (Shahdara) Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner (Northeast) Joy Tirkey and other officers.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Delhi Police said Arora visited the flood-affected areas to take stock of the situation and encouraged the police personnel doing relief and rescue work in adverse circumstances.

Waterlogging on parts of the busy Ring Road, including on the stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad, led to heavy congestion.