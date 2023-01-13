Delhi CP inaugurates Commando Training Facilities in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Thursday inaugurated the Commando Training Facilities and Commencement of First Residential Commando Course at Advanced Commando Training Centre in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.



Mukesh Kumar Meena, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police/ Training and Vijay Singh, IPS, Director of Delhi Police Academy, other senior officers of Delhi Police along with the local authorities of Alwar were also present during the occasion.

The training Centre was setup in 2015 on 91 acres of land. Initially only two long firing ranges were established at this Centre.

Mukesh Kumar Meena took the initiative to get all types of Commando obstacles installed alongwith other required facilities for commando training.

Meena welcomed the chief guest, Sanjay Arora, CP Delhi, senior officers of Delhi Police, Rajasthan Police, local authorities of Alwar and area residents present on the occasion.