Delhi court stays defamation case against CM Atishi

New Delhi: A court here on Friday stayed the proceedings in a criminal defamation case against Chief Minister Atishi.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne stayed till further orders the proceedings before a magisterial court, which had summoned Atishi on a complaint filed by a BJP leader accusing her of defaming him.

The special court passed the order on an application filed by Atishi, who had challenged the magisterial court order summoning her in the case. “It is directed that the proceedings before the trial court shall remain stayed till further orders. List for submissions on December 2, 2024,” Judge Gogne said.

The criminal case was filed by BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who had accused Atishi as well as former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of defaming him through her reported claim that several AAP MLAs were approached by the saffron party with offers of cash to bring down the AAP government. The magisterial court had on May 28 issued summons to Atishi in the case. The court, however, had refused to summon Kejriwal as an accused in the case. The court had later on July 23 granted bail to Atishi after she appeared before it in pursuant to summons. Atishi was reported to have claimed that 21 AAP MLAs were contacted by the BJP, which offered Rs 25 lakh to each of them, to switch over to the saffron camp.