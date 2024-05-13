Delhi court refuses to extend Supertech chairman’s interim bail

New Delhi: A local court has refused to extend the interim bail granted to Supertech chief RK Arora, accused in a money-laundering case, on medical grounds.

Arrested last June, the Supertech chairman and promoter has been on interim bail since January 16.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala directed the jail authorities in an order passed on Friday to provide the necessary prescribed medical treatment to Arora.

The judge directed Arora to surrender before the jail authorities by 5 pm on May 13. He also directed the jail authorities to allow him to carry the medicines prescribed to him by the doctors treating him.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and report of the medical board constituted on the directions of the Hon’ble (Delhi) High Court, I am of the considered opinion that there is no requirement of extension of interim bail on medical grounds, especially when the date for alleged surgery is not yet fixed by any private or government hospital,” the judge said.

Arora had sought a 90-day extension of the interim bail.

The judge said Arora may avail the prescribed treatment regarding his illness while remaining in custody.