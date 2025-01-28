Delhi court quashes summons to CM Atishi in BJP leader's defamation case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday quashed the summons issued to Chief Minister Atishi in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader. Special judge Vishal Gogne passed the order on an appeal filed by the AAP leader against an order of a magisterial court, which issued summons to Atishi on the complaint of Praveen Shankar Kapoor. The judge observed the submission of Atishi's counsel that Kapoor was not defamed by her as the alleged defamatory statement was against the BJP and not an individual.