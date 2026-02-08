Delhi court orders probe into Ashish Sood's defamation charge against AAP's Parveen Kumar

New Delhi: A Delhi court has directed the police to conduct an investigation into allegations made by Delhi minister Ashish Sood against AAP candidate Parveen Kumar of circulating false, misleading and defamatory information on social media during the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Judicial Magistrate First Class, Harjot Singh Aujla, who was hearing an application moved by the minister, said that the "aspects cannot be effectively examined without police investigation".

In an order dated February 6, the court said, "The nature of allegations involves identification of the origin of messages, verification of digital content, examination of electronic devices, tracing of circulation and determining the specific role of the accused and other unknown persons. Such aspects cannot be effectively examined without police investigation".

The court noted that the complaint pertained to the dissemination of misinformation and false propaganda through social media and digital platforms during the election process and ordered the investigation.

"The allegations relate to electoral integrity and alleged interference with the democratic process, which have serious ramifications. The complainant (Ashish Sood) cannot reasonably be expected to collect technical and digital evidence on his own, and police assistance is necessary for a fair and effective investigation," the magistrate said.

Delhi Home, Power and Education Minister Ashish Sood had alleged that Parveen Kumar circulated defamatory content against him and his family on digital platforms.

The court noted that an Action Taken Report (ATR) was filed by the police, stating that, upon scrutiny, a prima facie offence under section 175 (false statement in connection with an election) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was made out, which is a non-cognizable offence.

It then allowed the petition filed by the Delhi minister and directed the police to conduct a fair, impartial and expeditious investigation in the matter and to file a status report before the court on April 21, 2026.