Delhi court junks AAP Satyendra Jain's defamation case against BJP's Bansuri Swaraj

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a criminal defamation complaint filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal dismissed the complaint while refusing to take cognisance of the matter.

"Cognisance declined. Dismissed," said the judge. Jain had alleged that Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023, and claimed it was watched by millions. Swaraj, he said, falsely claimed that Rs 3 crore were recovered from his house aside from 1.8 kilogram gold and 133 gold coins.