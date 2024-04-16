Delhi court issues notice to CBI on BRS leader Kavitha’s bail plea

New Delhi: A city court on Monday issued notice to the CBI on BRS leader K Kavitha’s bail application in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

Special judge for CBI and ED cases Kaveri Baweja, who sent Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23, directed the federal agency to file its reply to the application by April 22.

The CBI had arrested the Telengana MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao from Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged scam. The CBI is probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the AAP government’s excise policy, while the ED is investigating the money laundering aspect.

In her bail application in the corruption case, Kavitha said she was a “star campaigner” for her party in the general elections.