Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court granted bail to Mohammed Yunus and Imran Ansari, accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots that resulted in head constable Ratan Lal’s death. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala observed that despite Yunus’ bail being denied 10 times and Ansari’s seven, a change in circumstances justified reconsideration.

The court highlighted the Delhi High Court’s recent bail grant to two co-accused as a reason for parity. Both were instructed to provide bonds of Rs. 10,000 and comply with conditions, such as refraining from influencing witnesses, providing their contact details, and notifying the court of any address changes.