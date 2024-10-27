Delhi court convicts man for kidnapping minor

New Delhi: A court here has convicted a man for kidnapping a minor to force her into begging, saying there was no reason to disbelieve the credible testimonies of the witnesses

Additional Sessions Judge Pankaj Arora was hearing the case against Abdul Ahad alias Guddu who was accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl on September 10, 2022, in New Mustafabad here.

"There is no reason to disbelieve the version of prosecution witnesses. The testimony of prosecution witnesses is clear, convincing, trustworthy, and inspires this court's confidence," the court said in its recent order.

It said there was nothing to indicate that the child was having any ill will or previous enmity with the accused, nor did the accused explain the circumstances of being with the child in incriminating circumstances.

"The prosecution has successfully proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused had kidnapped the prosecutrix so that she may be employed or used for the purpose of begging," the court said.

"Accordingly, the accused is convicted of the offences punishable under section 363A (kidnapping or maiming a minor for purposes of begging) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," it added.

The arguments on the quantum of sentence will be heard on November 25.