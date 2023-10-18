Delhi court convicts 4 for killing journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008

More than 15 years after television journalist Soumya Vishwanathan was shot dead during a robbery bid at the heart of the national capital, a Delhi court Wednesday convicted four persons of an organised crime syndicate for murder and other offences, saying charges against them are “duly proved beyond all reasonable doubt”.

In one of the sensational incidents of 2008, Vishwanathan, who was working with a leading English news channel here, was shot dead in the wee hours of September 30 on Nelson Mandela Marg while she was returning home from work. Police had claimed that the motive behind the killing was robbery.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ravindra Kumar Pandey convicted Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar for offence of murder and common intention under the IPC.

They were also held guilty under provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for committing organised crime resulting in death of the person and the offences entail death penalty as the maximum sentence.

The court also convicted fifth accused Ajay Sethi under section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and MCOCA provisions for conspiring to abet, aid or knowingly facilitate organised crime and for receiving the proceeds of organised crime.

The court would hear arguments on quantum of punishment to be awarded to the convicts on October 26.

Speaking to reporters after the verdict, the victim’s mother Madhavi Viswanathan demanded life imprisonment for all four convicts, saying they should suffer what her family went through. “We lost our daughter. We demand life terms for convicts, they should suffer what we went through,” she said. Five people were arrested for the murder and they have been in custody since March 2009. The recovery of the weapon used in IT executive Jigisha Ghosh’s killing had led to the cracking of Vishwanathan’s murder case, police said.

After Malik moved the Delhi High Court in 2019 for a speedy trial, it sought a report from the trial court, asking why the trial had not concluded even though the charge sheet was filed nine-and-a-half years ago.

The trial court had informed the high court that the delay was primarily due to the non-presence of prosecution witnesses and the time taken for the appointment of a special public prosecutor.

The trial court had given the death penalty to Kapoor and Shukla and sentenced Malik to a life term in the Jigisha Ghosh murder case in August 2016.

In January 2018, however, the high court commuted the death sentences of Kapoor and Shukla to life imprisonment and upheld the life term for Malik.