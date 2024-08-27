Delhi court convicts 3 men in 2009 kidnapping

NEW DELHI: A court has convicted Gaurav Chauhan, Ankur Singh, and Sahi Ram of conspiracy and kidnapping, fifteen years after their crime.



On July 27, 2009, they abducted Nikunj Mittal and demanded a Rs 2 crore ransom from his father, Rajiv Mittal, which was paid two

days later.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Kumar Kharta found the prosecution’s case solid, supported by credible testimonies and scientific evidence.

Sahi Ram was confirmed to have kept Nikunj captive, while Ankur Singh collected the ransom.

Chauhan was acquitted of Arms Act charges.

The court will consider the convicts’ income and asset affidavits on August 29 before sentencing arguments.