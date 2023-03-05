Delhi court acquits man accused of threatening to kill PM

New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted a man accused of threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call to the police helpline 100, saying the prosecution had “miserably failed” to show any evidence to prove any threats to kill anyone was ever made by him.



Anand Parbat police had filed a chargesheet under section 506 (II) of the IPC against Mohd Mukhtar Ali for calling the helpline and using abusive language and death threats against the prime minister in January 2019. Section 506 deals with criminal intimidation and its second part is slapped against those who make a threat to cause death or grievous hurt.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shubham Devadiya said in and order passed last month that the crucial evidence to substantiate the charge against Ali was a handwritten general diary entry and the PCR form (a form about the contents or details of the call made to the police control room).

He said no explanation was provided by the ASI concerned regarding the non-collection of the PCR form, which was material to prove the exact conversation or statement made by the person who made the call on the alleged date. In the absence of the form, the evidentiary value of the said GD entry was “feeble in nature,” he added.

Also, the number from which the alleged call was made was issued in the name of Surad Ali. The role of this person was not investigated and the ASI merely stated that he could not find the person, the court said.