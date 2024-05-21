Delhi couple held for multi-crore car loan fraud

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested Deepak Goyal (44) and his wife, Chanchal Goyal (44), for multiple fraudulent car loans amounting to crores.



The investigation began after Allahabad Bank’s Sanjeev Kumar reported a fraudulent car loan. The couple, along with Vinay Aggarwal, used forged documents to secure loans, transferring Rs. 18.25 lakh to a fake account, Charu Motors.

Persistent police efforts led to the arrest of Chanchal in Rohini and Deepak, already in custody for another crime.

The couple admitted to defrauding Allahabad Bank of Rs. 49 lakh and other banks, including a Rs. 4.5 crore CBI case. Deepak, a property dealer, faces 16 cases, and Chanchal is involved in five since their marriage in 2005.