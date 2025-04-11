Delhi cops save life after man leaps into the Yamuna River

NEW DELHI: In a display of remarkable courage and swift action, Delhi police personnel from Timarpur Police Station rescued a 30-year-old man from drowning in the Yamuna River after he jumped off the Signature Bridge in a suicide attempt.

The man was identified as Vicky (30), a resident of Dhaka Gaon, Patel Chest, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 12:20 PM, when Vicky attempted to end his life following a quarrel with his father.

The vigilant beat patrolling staff, comprising Head Constables Ajay, Om Prakash, and Mula Ram, first noticed the incident. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the officers immediately reported the matter to the Duty Officer and Inspector Parveen Kumar, SHO of the Timarpur PS.

Without wasting a moment, the team sprang into action, coordinating a rescue operation that involved the use of private divers and boats.

Thanks to the swift mobilization and precise coordination of efforts, Vicky was pulled out of the water in a semi-conscious state. He received immediate medical attention and, once stabilized, was reunited with his father, Ziyanand, who had been informed about the incident. Further investigation confirmed that the suicide attempt was a result of a domestic dispute. The prompt response by the Timarpur Police not only saved a life but also brought a distraught family back together.

This incident stands as a powerful testament to the Delhi Police’s commitment to public welfare and life-saving efforts. mThe professionalism, presence of mind, and humanity shown by the officers involved highlight the department’s dedication to going beyond routine duties to protect and serve the community.

The Delhi Police continues to urge the public to seek help and support during times of distress and assures citizens that they are not alone.

In moments of crisis, the police force remains a dependable pillar, ready to act with compassion and efficiency.

The successful rescue has drawn praise from senior officials and the local community, reinforcing the image of the police as not just enforcers of the law but as lifesavers and guardians of public well-being.