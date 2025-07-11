Delhi cop receives extortion call of Rs 10 cr; FIR registered

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police head constable received an extortion call demanding Rs 10 crore, allegedly from a close aide of Himanshu alias Bhau gang in Vikaspuri, an official said on Thursday.

The head constable, posted in west Delhi, received the call twice, following which a case was registered in the Vikaspuri Police Station under Section 308 (4) (extortion) on July 8, a senior police officer said.

According to sources, the call was made by Sahil Ritoli, a close associate of Himanshu, threatening the cop that if he did not comply with their demands, he and his family would be in danger.

The head constable, allegedly, was friends with Manjit Ahlawat alias Dighal, who was killed in December 2024 during a wedding in Rohtak after he refused to pay extortion money to the Bhau gang. Manjit was a Delhi Police constable before transitioning to work in the finance sector.

“During the call, the head constable allegedly identified himself as a Delhi Police personnel, following which Ritoli demanded Rs 10 crore, claiming he was aware the cop had handled work for Manjit,” the source said. Initially, a complaint was filed, but no case was registered. As the news of the incident circulated, senior officers examined the matter, leading to the official registration of a case on July 8, and an investigation is currently underway.

The police are attempting to trace the number used to contact the head constable and are considering providing him with security, given the seriousness of the threat.

According to the Haryana Police, there are over 18 cases against him involving murder, attempted murder, forgery, and extortion registered in Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Delhi, with a bounty of Rs 1.55 lakh on his head. A Haryana Police spokesperson said that Himanshu is on the list of the most wanted criminals of Rohtak, Jhajjar and Delhi Police.

The Interpol issued a Red Notice to all member countries to take action against Bhau if he is located in their jurisdiction.

Himanshu, who allegedly is affiliated with Neeraj Bawana and the Naveen Bali gang, fraudulently obtained a passport, forged identity documents and fled from the country, the police said.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that Himanshu, allegedly in Portugal, is still running an extortion racket and contacts his victims in India through messaging applications. “He has extended death threats to various victims, and many were attacked with firearms by his local accomplices when they refused to pay the extortion money,” the police said.