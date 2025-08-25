Delhi: Cooperative institutions to establish dedicated Blood Bank in honour of soldiers

New Delhi: Delhi’s Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh announced that cooperative institutions in the city will establish a dedicated Blood Bank in honour of the valour of Indian Army soldiers during Operation Sindoor. Speaking at the International Year of Cooperatives event and the 25th anniversary celebration of the Federation of Group Housing Societies, Dwarka, Indraj said the initiative will benefit Delhi residents and ensure blood availability during emergencies.

The Minister congratulated the Dwarka Federation for its earlier achievements, including setting a record in blood donation. He emphasised the transformative potential of cooperation, stating, “Under the vision of PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, Delhi will become a model for the entire nation in the cooperative sector.

“Cooperation is the only medium that can connect even the most marginalised and transform them into prosperous citizens.”

He highlighted that cooperation goes beyond financial arrangements, serving as a powerful tool for social prosperity and self-reliance.

Indraj informed that Delhi has nearly 2,000 Group Housing Societies and announced plans to establish cooperative stores in each society.

These stores aim to promote local employment, support small family-run businesses, encourage self-reliance, and provide a platform for marketing rural products from Delhi.

Focusing on financial empowerment, the Minister praised the Delhi Cooperative Housing Finance Corporation (DCHFC) for helping citizens realise their dream of home ownership through low-interest housing loans. He assured that these cooperative institutions would be further strengthened in the public interest to ensure broader social and economic benefits.

The event was attended by Member of Parliament Kamaljeet Sehrawat, MLA Kuldeep Solanki, MLA Sandeep Sehrawat, RCS Krishan Kumar Singh, and Councillor Ram Niwas Gehlot. Indraj concluded by urging members of cooperative societies to actively participate in initiatives that combine social service with community development, reinforcing Delhi’s vision of becoming a model state for cooperation.