Delhi Congress V-P & two newly-elected councillors join AAP

New Delhi: In a jolt to the Congress days after being drubbed in the MCD polls, the party's Delhi unit vice president Ali Mehdi along with two newly-elected councillors Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon and some former Congress workers joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday.



MLA Durgesh Pathak in the presence of AAP leader Adil Ahmed Khan inducted everyone in the party and presented them with 'topi-patka' during the press conference.

As per Mehdi, whose father has twice been elected as MLA from Mustafabad, the decision to join AAP was based on the narrative of development propagated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He further added that by joining AAP, both Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon can ensure a fair pace of development in their respective areas and can contribute to the growth of their wards in Mustafabad and Brijpuri respectively.

Mehdi said, "We are also proud to be joining AAP a day after the party has become a National Party. Over the years I have noticed that the people of Delhi are highly impressed by the way CM Arvind Kejriwal has been working for the residents and are therefore happy to join him in taking Delhi forward. Mustafabad is my home and my father has been the MLA here for two terms. During his tenure we worked very hard for the people of our ward. But ever since his term got over, the work in Mustafabad has become slow. This was bothering us and when I got an opportunity to meet Arvind Kejriwal and I told him about this, he said that if we all work together, we will be able to do more for the people of the area. We are all very impressed by the way Arvind Kejriwal has been able to stand up against the divisive forces of the BJP and we are confident that over the years, AAP will only go on to become stronger."

While interacting with the media, Pathak said that AAP intends to make Delhi one of the best cities in the world to live in and only support of people from all sections of society can ensure this.

He said, "We need the support of the public, the workers of all political parties — it could be AAP, BJP or Congress. We also need the support of RWAs, of members living in unauthorised colonies and so on. It is only if we all work together that we can keep Delhi clean. I am very happy to announce to you that a lot of prominent citizens of Delhi, impressed by the progress brought by CM Arvind Kejriwal, are today joining the AAP to fulfil his vision."