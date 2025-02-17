Delhi Congress chief demands detailed probe

New Delhi: Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav called for a detailed investigation into the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives and said the government should announce aid for the victims’ families.

“This is a very sad incident for all of us. We stand with the families of those who lost their lives,” Yadav said. People lost their lives in the stampede due to a lack of arrangements, he alleged. “We demand a detailed investigation into this tragic incident. Along with that, the government should announce something to help the victims’ families,” he said.

On X, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib said, “So many people died, there was chaos at New Delhi railway station. But the Railway minister kept saying that the situation was normal. This is not an accident, it is a murder committed by the government machinery. When will he resign?”