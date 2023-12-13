Delhi Congress appoints observers to all 14 districts ahead of Lok Sabha polls
New Delhi: Delhi Congress on Tuesday appointed observers to all the 14 districts in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, officials said.
These observers will work at the ground level to strengthen the party in coordination with the party leadership at the district level, an official
statement said.
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely announced
the names of the observers,
it said.
Lovely said that a joint meeting of the district Congress committees and observers will be held this week.
These observers will make the recommendations
for the appointment of active workers as presidents to
all the 280 Blocks and
other posts of office-bearers, he said.
The observers will hold meetings with senior leaders, and various categories of workers before finalising the names of the block presidents and office-bearers unanimously, he said.