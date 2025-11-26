Delhi Cong: Women ‘waiting nine months’ for Rs 2,500 payout

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government in Delhi on Monday, alleging that women have been “waiting for Rs 2,500 for nine months” despite repeated assurances made during the election campaign. Speaking at a press conference titled “Rekha ka Dhokha” at the Congress headquarters, Yadav unveiled a dummy cheque of Rs 2,500 carrying the photograph of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta—a symbolic representation that Congress workers will distribute across all 70 Assembly constituencies and 12 wards.

Yadav mentioned, “The Prime Minister promised publicly that every woman in Delhi would be given the payout amount, but nothing has moved in that direction so far. The BJP has not fulfilled a single promise made before elections. Holi and Diwali have passed, but women have not received even a rupee,” he said.

He added that the Delhi government had formed a committee and announced allocations of Rs 5,100 crore to implement the scheme, but there has been “no notification, no rules and no clarity on registrations collected during the election period.”

Among those present at the press conference were Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, former MLAs Danish Abrar and Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Communication Department chairman Anil Bhardwaj, Mahila Congress national general secretary Neetu Verma, and Delhi Mahila Congress president Pushpa Singh.

Yadav accused the BJP of suppressing opposition while failing to address unemployment, inflation, and rising financial pressure on households. “Despite being a woman, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta does not want to understand the struggles of women in Delhi,” he said.

He also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party, saying both the BJP and AAP had “cheated women for 12 years.” He recalled that AAP had once promised Rs 2,100 monthly for women but “did not fulfil even one promise across three terms.” The president of DPCC announced a mass campaign in which Congress workers will distribute pamphlets carrying the dummy cheque and slogans stating “false promises”. It will begin in Shalimar Bagh — the ward of Rekha Gupta — where women are “waiting most anxiously,” he said.