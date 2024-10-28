Delhi Cong to organise month-long 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' from Nov 8

New Delhi: Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday said a 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' will be organised next month on the lines of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, to interact with the people of the city and learn about their issues and problems. The march will start on November 8 from Rajghat and conclude on December 4, ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi. During a launch event of the 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' at the Constitution Club here, Yadav said it will have four phases. "During the yatra, we will interact with the people of Delhi to learn about the issues and problems they have been facing for the last 10 years. The yatra will start on November 8 from Rajghat. It will have four phases and in the first phase, we will cover 16 assembly segments," he said "In the second phase from November 15 to 20, we will cover 18 constituencies. We will cover 16 constituencies in the third phase from November 22 to 27 and 20 constituencies in the fourth from November 29 to December 4," Yadav added.