Delhi: Cong slams Ayushman Bharat rollout as ‘publicity without substance’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav criticised the BJP-led Delhi government on Monday, alleging that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has failed to take root in the Capital despite a high-profile launch on April 10. Yadav said that while crores have been spent on publicity, only 93 hospitals have joined the scheme in a city with hundreds of private hospitals. Most reputed hospitals have opted out, citing unviable treatment rates and delayed reimbursements. “Hospitals are being asked to operate at just 30–40 per cent of market rates. Payments are delayed for months, causing many to stay away,” he said.

He added that just 3.63 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued in a city of over 30 million, and only 17,318 patients have been treated under the scheme so far — figures he called a “policy failure.” Yadav also flagged the poor state of infrastructure in Delhi’s government hospitals, including shortages of doctors, staff, equipment, and essential medicines. He said unless the Delhi government strengthens its 38 public hospitals and ensures primary treatment in central hospitals, Ayushman Bharat

will collapse before it truly begins.