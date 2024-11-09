Delhi Cong kicks off month-long ‘Nyay Yatra’

New Delhi: The Congress kicked off its month-long “Delhi Nyay Yatra” from Rajghat on Friday to put pressure on the AAP government in the city on various issues ahead of the Assembly polls due early next year.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, AICC national treasurer Ajay Maken, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, senior leader Subhash Chopra and former Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary were among those who took part in the march.

The participants, wearing “Delhi Nyay Yatra” t-shirts, carried the Congress’s flag. They also sang the theme song of the yatra.

The participants also carried two large balloons shaped like liquor bottles, with former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s caricature on those. A band played “Sare Jahan se Accha” at the start of the yatra.