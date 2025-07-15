Delhi Cong chief charges on Speaker’s residence taken up by privileges panel

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat has formally taken cognisance of allegations made by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav regarding alleged excessive expenditure on the renovation of Speaker Vijender Gupta’s official residence. The matter has been referred to the Committee of Privileges for examination, the Secretariat said in a statement on Monday.

The move follows Yadav’s public remarks and subsequent media reports questioning the renovation costs. Terming the allegations “unfounded and defamatory,” the Secretariat said they potentially amount to a breach of privilege of the House and its Presiding Officer, undermining the dignity of the institution. In its communication, the Secretariat has asked Yadav to submit a written response along with any supporting documents within three days of receiving the notice. The submission will be placed before the Chairperson of the Committee of Privileges for consideration.

“The Delhi Legislative Assembly reiterates its commitment to upholding constitutional propriety and protecting the dignity of democratic institutions,” the statement read. “Misleading statements made in the public domain, particularly those targeting the integrity of the Chair, will be dealt with under established legislative procedures.”

The matter remains under active consideration by the Committee, which is empowered to examine potential breaches of privilege and recommend appropriate action.

Yadav had earlier alleged that public funds were misused for the renovation of Gupta’s official residence, a claim that sparked sharp reactions from the BJP leadership in the Assembly. With the issue now before the Privileges Committee, political observers expect the matter to escalate further in

the coming days.