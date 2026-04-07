Delhi conducts EWS, CWSN admission draw for 2026–27

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday conducted a computerised draw of lots for admissions under the EWS/DG and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories for the 2026–27 academic session, with Education Minister Ashish Sood asserting that the process was “fair, transparent and technology-driven.”



The draw, organised by the Directorate of Education at the Old Secretariat, covered entry-level classes (Nursery, KG and Class 1) in private unaided recognised schools. It was conducted in the presence of parents and stakeholders to ensure transparency.

Addressing the media, Sood said, “The Delhi Government is committed to ensure that every eligible child in Delhi gets access to quality education through a fair and transparent process.” He added that technological interventions, including “NIC-developed software and Aadhaar-based verification (encrypted Aadhaar seeding),” have helped eliminate duplicate and erroneous applications, ensuring “better opportunities for genuine beneficiaries.”

The minister highlighted a significant increase in seats this year. The total number of schools has risen from 2,219 to 2,308, while EWS/DG seats have increased from 44,045 to 48,092 and CWSN seats from 6,471 to 7,609. Overall seats have gone up to 55,701, marking an increase of 5,185 seats.

According to official data, the Directorate received 1,39,524 applications this year, with 1,38,536 complete applications under EWS/DG and 988 under the CWSN category.

Sood contrasted the figures with 2024–25 under the Aam Aadmi Party government, stating, “A total of 2,40,084 applications were received, out of which more than one lakh were duplicate and fake.” He claimed that “approximately 75% were extra compared to genuine applications.” He said applications declined as government schools improved, with CM Shri Schools boosting parental trust. Sood added that once results are frozen, no changes are allowed, and the next admission stage will begin within three days

for a smooth process.