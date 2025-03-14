Delhi CMO gets control of its official X handle

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Thursday said that its official X handle, which “was not properly handed over” to the incoming BJP government by the AAP dispensation, has now been restored.

In a post on X on Thursday, the Rekha Gupta-led Chief Minister’s Office said, “We want to inform the people of Delhi that the previous government had not handed over the @CMODelhi handle properly. Under the rules of X, this handle has now come under the control of the Chief Minister’s Office. It will now share important information of the Chief Minister’s Office.”