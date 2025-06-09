Delhi CM Rekha Gupta plants 'sindoor' sapling at govt school

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday planted a 'sindoor' sapling at a government school in her Shalimar Bagh constituency and said the country's military response was a reflection of our "national spirit".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had planted a 'sindoor' sapling, presented to him by a group of women who had shown remarkable courage during the 1971 war, at his residence on World Environment Day on June 5.

The gesture was seen as a nod to the recent Operation Sindoor.

Launching the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0 campaign, Gupta called it a historic step by the Delhi government. She emphasised that this is not just an "environmental" initiative but an emotional, cultural and social commitment dedicated to our mothers, motherland, and Mother Nature.

While appreciating the inspiration provided by prime minister, she took a dig at the previous Delhi government for "rejecting" several "people-centric" initiatives of the central government purely for political reasons.

She expressed regret that even social and environmental efforts were viewed through a "political" lens.

Gupta shared that when the Modi had planted a Sindoor (vermilion) tree at his residence, she too wished for the same.

"This morning during a public hearing, a few citizens gifted me a Sindoor sapling. I smiled and thought had I wished for more, perhaps even that would have come true. It felt as though God fulfilled my desire," she said.

Gupta planted the Sindoor tree as part of the campaign and called it a symbol of India's cultural essence.

"I thank the Prime Minister Modi and our armed forces for ensuring the dignity of our sisters through 'Operation Sindoor'. This is not just a campaign, but a reflection of our national spirit," she added.

India named its military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack Operation Sindoor as the terrorists had gunned down 26 civilians, mostly tourists, and the devastated wives of several of the victims became the face of the tragedy.

Gupta stressed on making the campaign a mass movement by involving schools, religious and social organisations, and all government institutions.

She informed that the Delhi Government has set a target of planting 70 Lakh trees this year.

Highlighting the alarming environmental situation in Delhi, she said that tree plantation is one of the most effective solutions to combat pollution.

Recalling the traditions of the past, she mentioned how neem, peepal, and banyan trees were common in household courtyards not only for religious purposes but also for their scientific significance. She urged citizens to revive these traditions to restore ecological balance.

She urged all Delhiites, organisations, and citizens to dedicate a tree in the name of their mother, motherland, or Mother Nature, contributing collectively to a greener Delhi.

She also made an appeal to the people of Delhi to plant trees not just at home but under flyovers, on roadsides, and in all vacant areas.

"Ek Ped Ke Maa Ke Naam 2.0 is not merely a plantation drive but is a pledge of respect towards mothers and responsibility towards Earth. The Delhi Government is committed to turning this into a people’s movement," she added.

Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, people plant trees in the name of their mothers -- a symbolic gesture to honour the role of mothers in nurturing life and address the pressing need for environmental preservation.